Independence Bowl Matchup

Southern Mississippi (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) vs. Florida State (6-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana

TOP PLAYERS

Southern Miss: RB Ito Smith. The senior has run for 1,323 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 36 passes for 370 yards and two TDs.

Florida State: RB Cam Akers. The freshman leads Florida State with 930 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging a little more than 5 yards per carry.

NOTABLE

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Two of their losses came to SEC opponents (Tennessee and Kentucky).

Florida State: The Seminoles are being led by interim coach Odell Haggins after head coach Jimbo Fisher left for the Texas A&M job.

LAST TIME

Florida State 54, Southern Miss 14, Nov. 16, 1996. The Seminoles have a 13-8-1 advantage in the series.

BOWL HISTORY

Southern Miss is making its third straight bowl appearance and 26th overall.

Florida State is making its 36th straight bowl appearance.

