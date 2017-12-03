Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Injured Porzingis, Hardaway out for Knicks vs. Magic

December 3, 2017 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis will miss Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic because of a sprained right ankle.

The Knicks announced an hour before tipoff that Tim Hardaway also would miss the game, leaving the team without its top two leading scorers.

Porzingis, who is averaging 25.8 points per game, sprained his ankle in Wednesday’s win over the Miami Heat. Hardaway, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, has a left leg injury.

___

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.