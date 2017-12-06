Listen Live Sports

Injured Steelers LB Shazier transferred to Pittsburgh

December 6, 2017 5:40 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been transferred from a Cincinnati hospital to Pittsburgh to continue treatment for a spinal injury suffered during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

The Steelers say Shazier was transported from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon and will continue to undergo tests before offering an update on his status.

Shazier left Paul Brown Stadium on a stretcher less than four minutes into his team’s 23-20 victory over Cincinnati following a tackle that left the 25-year-old writhing on the turf, his legs motionless. He underwent extensive testing at University of Cincinnati Medical Center under the care of neurosurgeons David Okonwko and Joseph Cheng.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

