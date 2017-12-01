Listen Live Sports

Italian football federation slates election for Jan. 29

December 1, 2017 12:34 pm
 
ROME (AP) — The Italian football federation has slated the election of a new president for Jan. 29 — more than two months after Carlo Tavecchio announced his resignation.

Tavecchio lost support following Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italian players association president Damiano Tommasi has emerged as a possible candidate.

Tavecchio is still running the federation until a new president takes over but it remains unclear if he’ll be forced out sooner.

Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago, who oversees all sports in the country, has said he would put the federation under an interim leader as an emergency measure if a new president isn’t elected by Dec. 11.

Tavecchio is also still running Serie A after the league once again put off election plans this week.

