Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Italian skier Gross leads World Cup slalom in dense snowfall

December 10, 2017 4:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Italian skier Stefano Gross defied dense snowfall to take the lead in a men’s World Cup slalom after the first run Sunday.

Gross timed 49.00 seconds to lead Michael Matt of Austria by 0.19. Swedish skiers Andre Myhrer and Mattias Hargin were 0.21 and 0.38 behind in third and fourth, respectively.

Pre-race favorites Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway and Marcel Hirscher of Austria had to make up more than four-tenths in the second run.

Many racers struggled on the course, which contained spots of slippery ice as well as soft snow. Before the start, course workers removed a 30-centimeter layer of fresh snow off the race line.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Slalom specialist Gross is after his second career win. He won in Adelboden, Switzerland, in January 2015, and has 10 top-three finishes.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.