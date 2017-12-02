Listen Live Sports

Jacob with 24 points, FIU upends South Alabama 85-59

December 2, 2017 9:49 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Trejon Jacob scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds as Florida International upended South Alabama 85-59 on Saturday night.

Jacob was 9 of 15 from the field including four 3-pointers for the Golden Panthers (4-4). Eric Lockett added 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Brian Beard Jr. and Willy Nunez Jr. had 14 points apiece and Hassan Hussein had 12 points and five rebounds.

FIU had 12 team steals contributing to 17 South Alabama turnovers.

A Lockett 3-pointer capped a 21-14 start for FIU and the Golden Panthers stretched it to 49-32 at the break.

South Alabama put up just 26 points in the second half and made only one field goal in the final six minutes.

Josh Ajayi led the Jaguars (5-4) with 15 points and five rebounds. Rodrick Sikes added 11 points.

