Japan wins 1st women’s ski jumping WCup team competition

December 16, 2017 2:02 pm
 
HINTERZARTEN, Germany (AP) — Yuki Ito led Japan to victory in a women’s ski jumping World Cup team event on Saturday at Adler Ski Stadium.

Ito soared 104 meters and 105 meters and combined with teammates Kaori Iwabuchi, Yuka Seto and Sara Takanashi to earn a total of 956.0 points.

The Russian team of Anastasiya Barannikova, Alexandra Kustova, Sofia Tikhonova and Irina Avvakumova was second with 863.7 points, finishing 17.3 points ahead of France. Germany finished 9.9 points behind the French in fourth.

Norway’s Maren Lundby had the longest jump at 109 meters but her team finished seventh.

It was the first women’s team event held as part of the World Cup and is the first of two such competitions to take place this season.

An individual event is scheduled for Sunday.

