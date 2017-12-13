Jazz-Bulls, Box

Ingles 2-7 0-0 6, Favors 1-3 0-0 2, Gobert 3-7 0-0 6, Rubio 6-12 2-2 14, Mitchell 15-26 1-1 32, Sefolosha 1-4 0-0 3, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 3-7 2-2 9, Hood 5-12 2-2 15, Burks 6-13 0-0 13. Totals 42-91 7-7 100.
Valentine 5-8 2-2 13, Mirotic 11-18 4-4 29, Lopez 8-20 0-0 16, Dunn 6-18 1-2 13, Holiday 3-7 5-8 12, Zipser 0-2 1-2 1, Portis 4-10 0-1 9, Grant 3-7 0-0 7, Nwaba 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 41-93 14-21 103.
|Utah
|24
|24
|26
|26—100
|Chicago
|30
|19
|28
|26—103
3-Point Goals_Utah 9-30 (Hood 3-4, Ingles 2-5, Sefolosha 1-3, Jerebko 1-4, Burks 1-4, Mitchell 1-7, Rubio 0-3), Chicago 7-17 (Mirotic 3-5, Valentine 1-2, Grant 1-2, Holiday 1-2, Portis 1-3, Zipser 0-1, Dunn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 48 (Gobert 11), Chicago 46 (Mirotic 9). Assists_Utah 24 (Mitchell 6), Chicago 21 (Dunn 8). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Chicago 14. Technicals_Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg. A_18,102 (20,917).