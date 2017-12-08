Listen Live Sports

Jenkins, Flatten help South Dakota St flatten Concordia (NE)

December 8, 2017 8:30 pm
 
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — David Jenkins scored 19 points, Skyler Flatten added a career-high 18 and South Dakota State rolled to a 103-67 win over NAIA Concordia Nebraska on Friday night.

Mike Daum added 16 points, Ian Theisen 15, Reed Tellinghuisen 14 and Tevin King 12 for the Jackrabbits (8-3).

Brevin Sloup had 13 points and Clay Reimers 12 for the Bulldogs (9-3).

Brandon Key scored twice around a Flatten 3-pointer midway through the first half for a 7-0 that put the lead into double figures for good. Late in the half a 13-3 run that included a Flatten 3 and a dunk broke the game open. The Jackrabbits led 50-29 at the half.

Jenkins had a 3-pointer and three free throws to highlight an 11-0 run early in the second half that turned into an 18-2 surge as Theisen made a layup followed by a 3 before two Jenkins free throws.

SDSU made 17 of 30 from distance and shot 54 percent overall. They turned 20 Concordia turnovers into 33 points.

