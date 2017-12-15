Listen Live Sports

Jets bench Muhammad Wilkerson for Saints game

December 15, 2017 2:02 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson has been benched for the team’s game at New Orleans on Sunday.

Coach Todd Bowles says Friday that Wilkerson will not travel with the team. He calls the move a coach’s decision and he’s worried only about the players who will be facing the Saints.

This is just the latest issue involving Wilkerson, the Jets’ highest-paid player. Wilkerson was benched for most of the first quarter against Kansas City this month for being late to a team meeting.

Bowles would neither confirm nor deny the latest discipline was for a similar infraction.

Wilkerson has been punished the last two seasons for being late to meetings,. He sat the first quarter against the Giants in 2015 and again against Miami last season when he also missed a walkthrough practice.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

