Johnson, Dixon lift Missouri State over Hampton 88-75

December 8, 2017 11:29 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alize Johnson tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds and Jarred Dixon scored 17 as Missouri State rolled to an 88-75 victory over Hampton on Friday night.

J.T. Miller added 11 points and Jarrid Rhodes scored 10 for the Bears (9-2), who have won seven straight games for the first time since a nine-game run during the 2010-11 season.

Jermaine Marrow paced the Pirates (4-7) with 29 points — two off his career high — six rebounds and five assists. Kalin Fisher added 15 points, while Greg Heckstall scored 13.

Both teams were dialed in from 3-point range. Missouri State knocked down 13 of 19 attempts (68 percent), while Hampton connected on 11 of 21 (52 percent). But Johnson’s effort helped the Bears control the boards by a 40-29 margin and after Reggie Scurry had a 3-point play and a dunk for an 88-64 lead with 3:29 left, the Bears let the Pirates score the final 11 points of the game.

Johnson accounted for the first seven points of the game and the Bears, who are off to their best start in eight years, never trailed.

