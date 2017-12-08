Listen Live Sports

Joiner, Briggs lead Bakersfield past Life Pacific 100-71

December 8, 2017 8:09 pm
 
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Shon Briggs added 19 and CSU Bakersfield rolled to a 100-71 win over NAIA Life Pacific on Friday.

Jarkel had 18 points in the first half when the Roadrunners (5-6) shot 67 percent, and raced to a 50-35 lead. Damiyne Durham had 17 points and Fallou Ndoye had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Brent Wrapp had five points to surpass 500 for his career and contributed 10 assists, making him only the second Roadrunner with 500 points and 400 assists.

Mark Eden had 22 points and James Noble 16 for the Warriors, who were using the game as an exhibition. The game tipped off before noon and drew a sellout crowd with more than 3,000 school children for Education Day.

CSU Bakersfield ended up shooting 59 percent and making 10 3-pointers. The Roadrunners had a plus-11 on the boards, plus 30 on points in the paint and scored 33 points off 22 turnovers.

