Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jonas brother testifies at FIFA bribery trial about concert

December 7, 2017 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York trial of three South American soccer officials has taken another strange twist with surprise testimony by pop star Kevin Jonas.

The former member of the Jonas Brothers turned up in the courtroom Thursday to bolster testimony that one of the defendants had been bribed with tickets to a Paul McCartney concert in Argentina in 2010. Jonas didn’t have personal knowledge of the bribes but confirmed the ex-Beatle’s concert had taken place as prosecutors said.

The defense had refused to acknowledge the concert took place.

Jonas says he saw the concert before a show his band was set to play in Buenos Aires.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The soccer officials have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges stemming from an investigation of FIFA (FEE’-fuh), soccer’s governing body.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.