Justin Rose has 10-under 62 to take early lead in Indonesia

December 14, 2017 12:10 am
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Justin Rose shot a 10-under 62 to take the early clubhouse lead Thursday in the Indonesian Masters at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Rose, starting on the back nine, had five birdies to go out in 31, then birdied four of five holes midway through his final nine and another birdie on his last hole.

That gave Rose a three-stroke lead over South Korea’s Kim Giwhan with more than two-thirds of the field yet to complete their first rounds.

Brandt Snedeker had an afternoon tee time. Ranked 51st in the world, the American is aiming to move inside the top 50 by the end of the year to ensure a spot in next year’s Masters at Augusta.

