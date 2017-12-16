Listen Live Sports

Kemp back in LA, Gonzalez out in 5-player deal with Braves

December 16, 2017 3:10 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kemp is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a five-player trade with the Atlanta Braves that includes cash.

The Dodgers are sending first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, pitchers Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy and infielder Charlie Culberson and cash to Atlanta. Gonzalez has been designated for assignment by the Braves.

Kemp played for the Dodgers from 2006-14, hitting 182 home runs, fourth-most in Los Angeles history. Last season, the 33-year-old outfielder hit .276 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 23 doubles in 115 games with the Braves.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez helped the Dodgers win five straight National League West division titles. He was an All-Star in 2015 and led the NL in RBI in 2014, but went on the disabled list last season for the first time in his career.

