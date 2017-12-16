Kings-Islanders Sums

|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1
|0—3
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Fantenberg 2 (Toffoli, Pearson), 12:56. 2, Los Angeles, Toffoli 15 (Kuemper, Doughty), 17:11 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 9 (Tavares, de Haan), 19:10. Penalties_Kempe, LA, (tripping), 1:11; Mayfield, NYI, (interference), 8:21; Pelech, NYI, (holding), 16:44.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Lewis, LA, Major (fighting), 2:27; Chimera, NYI, Major (fighting), 2:27; Gaborik, LA, (high sticking), 4:12; Mitchell, LA, (hooking), 5:48.
Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 19 (Bailey, Lee), 4:15 (pp). 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 20 (Pulock, Tavares), 16:44. 6, Los Angeles, Kopitar 17 (Brown, Martinez), 19:47. Penalties_Muzzin, LA, (elbowing), 3:50; Kopitar, LA, (tripping), 6:27; Clutterbuck, NYI, (hooking), 9:00.
Overtime_7, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 13 (Barzal), 1:54. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-8-10-1_29. N.Y. Islanders 14-10-8-1_33.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Kuemper 5-0-2 (33 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 8-4-2 (29-26).
A_13,087 (15,795). T_2:40.
Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.