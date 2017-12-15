Kings-Rangers Sums

|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|1—2
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|2—4
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 11 (Desharnais, Shattenkirk), 10:23 (pp). Penalties_Jokinen, LA, (hooking), 8:58.
Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Gaborik 5 (Jokinen), 3:46. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 7 (Grabner, McDonagh), 14:43. Penalties_Lewis, LA, (tripping), 6:32; Pearson, LA, (holding), 8:41; Fast, NYR, (interference), 11:05.
Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Mitchell 2 (Gaborik, Jokinen), 7:59. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Nash 9, 16:33. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 5 (Vesey, Zuccarello), 19:06. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-12-13_35. N.Y. Rangers 8-12-8_28.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 15-10-1 (27 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 15-8-2 (35-33).
A_17,756 (18,006). T_2:24.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Matt MacPherson.