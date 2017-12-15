Listen Live Sports

Kings-Rangers Sums

December 15, 2017 9:36 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 1 1—2
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 11 (Desharnais, Shattenkirk), 10:23 (pp). Penalties_Jokinen, LA, (hooking), 8:58.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Gaborik 5 (Jokinen), 3:46. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 7 (Grabner, McDonagh), 14:43. Penalties_Lewis, LA, (tripping), 6:32; Pearson, LA, (holding), 8:41; Fast, NYR, (interference), 11:05.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Mitchell 2 (Gaborik, Jokinen), 7:59. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Nash 9, 16:33. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 5 (Vesey, Zuccarello), 19:06. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-12-13_35. N.Y. Rangers 8-12-8_28.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 15-10-1 (27 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 15-8-2 (35-33).

A_17,756 (18,006). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Matt MacPherson.

