Klaebo, Nilsson win sprints in cross-country ski World Cup

December 9, 2017 9:38 am
 
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo extended his dominating run in cross-country skiing’s World Cup with a 1.5-kilometer sprint win on Saturday — his sixth victory in seven events this season.

The 22-year-old Norwegian finished 1.80 seconds clear of Federico Pellegrino of Italy, and 4.64 ahead of third-place Alexander Bolshunov of Russia.

In the women’s sprint, Stina Nilsson of Sweden edged Norway’s Maiken Caspersen Falla by 0.08 seconds.

Kikkan Randall of the United States was third, 2.53 behind Nilsson.

