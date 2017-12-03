Listen Live Sports

Kuwait parliament passes law addressing IOC, FIFA bans

December 3, 2017 8:20 am
 
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait’s parliament has approved a proposed draft law that aims to ends the bans on the country by FIFA and the International Olympic Committee.

Lawmakers passed the bill in a special session Sunday. Minister of Youth and Sports Affair Khaled al-Roudan described the law as “an important step toward lifting the suspension off Kuwaiti sport” in a report carried by the state-run KUNA news agency.

The bill must be approved by Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

In 2015, Kuwait was banned by international sports governing bodies FIFA and the IOC from participating in sporting events after government violations of the Olympic charter and interference in its sports.

Following the ban, Kuwait filed a lawsuit against the IOC and lawsuits against members of its own Olympic committee.

