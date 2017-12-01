Listen Live Sports

Laster leads Ohio past Coppin State 80-37

December 1, 2017 9:38 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mike Laster scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Doug Taylor helped Ohio dominate the boards with 10 rebounds in an 80-37 victory over winless Coppin State on Friday night.

Kevin Mickle added 15 points and five rebounds, James Gollon scored 11 with eight boards and Teyvion Kirk finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals for Ohio (4-3).

Adam Traore and Karonn Davis had eight points apiece and Traore grabbed nine rebounds for the Eagles (0-7), who were outrebounded 56-37.

Coppin State (0-7) has now dropped 10 straight games over two seasons. The Eagles shot just 21 percent (13 of 61) from the floor and connected on 3 of 25 3-pointers (12 percent).

Laster and Jordan Dartis opened the game with 3-pointers for a quick 6-0 lead and the Bobcats never trailed. The lead grew to 21 on a 3-point play by Taylor with 11 minutes left in the period. Mickle scored five in an 8-0 run for the Bobcats to close out the half and up their lead to 45-17.

