The Associated Press
 
Madrid draws, loses chance to move closer to Barcelona

December 2, 2017 4:52 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid missed a chance to move closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona after being held by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1 on Sunday.

Madrid had a chance to get within six points of the lead after Barcelona drew at home against Celta Vigo 2-2 for its second consecutive setback, but Zinedine Zidane’s team struggled in Bilbao and remained eight points behind the Catalan rival after 14 matches.

Madrid is three points behind second-place Valencia, which plays at Getafe on Sunday, and it also lost ground to third-place Atletico Madrid, which defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 at home with a late winner by Antoine Griezmann.

Fifth-place Sevilla moved to within eight points of the lead after defeating Deportivo La Coruna 2-0 at home.

Madrid controlled possession and had most of the significant scoring chances at San Mames Stadium, but it was not able to get past Athletic goalkeeper Kepa.

Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was sent off for a second yellow card in the 86th minute. Ramos was wearing a protective mask as he returned to action after breaking his nose two weeks ago.

Athletic, sitting 15th in the 20-team standings, was coming off elimination to third-division club Formentera in the Copa del Rey.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

