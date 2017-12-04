Listen Live Sports

Lawyer: Coach arrested in NY with teen to return to Florida

December 4, 2017 12:09 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The lawyer for a 27-year-old soccer coach accused of running away with a teenage girl says his client wants to return to Florida as soon as possible to face charges.

Rian Rodriguez was taken into custody in suburban Syracuse on Friday night on a Florida charge of interference with child custody. He had a court hearing Monday to determine if he’d be extradited.

Officials say the 17-year-old girl sneaked out of her home in Fort White, Florida, on Nov. 25. Her parents flew to Syracuse to get her Saturday. Police say Rodriguez had spent childhood vacations in the area.

Officials at Fort White High School suspended Rodriguez.

Attorney Charles Keller says Rodriguez has consented to return to Florida. He’s being held in jail until Florida authorities pick him up.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

