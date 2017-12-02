Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leader Barcelona loses points at home against Celta Vigo

December 2, 2017 9:33 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday, giving its nearest challengers a chance to move closer to the top of the Spanish league.

Barcelona now has a five-point lead over second-place Valencia, which plays at mid-table Getafe on Sunday.

Third-place Atletico Madrid and fourth-place Real Madrid are nine points behind the Catalan club ahead of their games later on Saturday. Atletico hosts Real Sociedad and Real Madrid plays at Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona had won 11 of its 13 league matches entering the weekend. Its other setbacks in the league this season were draws at Atletico Madrid and at Valencia.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Celta Vigo, eighth in the standings with 18 points, opened the scoring with Iago Aspas’ close-range shot in the 20th minute. Lionel Messi equalized just two minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Paulinho.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead after a cross by Jordi Alba in the 61st, but Celta evened the match less than 10 minutes later with a goal by Maxi Gomez from inside the area after being set up by Aspas in a breakaway.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique nearly got the winner in the 74th, but his close-range shot hit the post.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

___

        Are you one of the thousands making an end-of-year TSP mistake?

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.