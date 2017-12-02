Listen Live Sports

Leissner scores 19, New Hampshire jets away for 75-59 win

December 2, 2017 3:28 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Tanner Leissner scored 19 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and New Hampshire dominated from the opening tip, defeating Bryant 75-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Reed drained a 3-pointer before the game was 20 seconds old, John Ogwuche stole Bryant’s first possession, grabbed an offensive rebound after Iba Camara’s miss and put the ball back up himself. Reed grabbed a defensive rebound after Bryant’s first shot didn’t fall, and Camara tipped in a Leissner miss and New Hampshire quickly built a 7-0 lead that it never lost.

Camara finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double. Ogwuche added 12 points, five rebounds and a steal. Reed added 10 points, five boards and four assists.

Ikenna Ndugba scored 22, matching a career best, to lead Bryant and had five of the team’s seven assists. Adam Grant added 11 points.

The Bulldogs came as close as 28-23 after a 9-2 run in the first half, but couldn’t catch up after New Hampshire’s fast start.

