Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leonard expected to play during Spurs’ upcoming road trip

December 9, 2017 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his season debut during the team’s upcoming three-game road trip.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich would not confirm a report by the San Antonio Express-News that Leonard will make his season debut Saturday in Phoenix.

“Sooner rather than later,” Popovich said of his All-Star forward’s return, repeating an answer he has given all season.

Instead, Leonard is expected to play Tuesday in Dallas against the Mavericks.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Leonard sat out the preseason and the team’s first 26 games with a right quadriceps tendinopathy, a weakening of the tendon. During an impromptu news conference Monday night, Leonard said he began suffering discomfort in his thigh during the offseason. He has not played since aggravating a sprained left ankle against Golden State during the third quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Despite not having Leonard all season and Tony Parker missing all but six games, the Spurs (18-8) only trail Houston and Golden State by 2 1/2 games for the West’s best record.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.