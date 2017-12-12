Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leonard to start for Spurs in debut after missing 27 games

December 12, 2017 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will start in his season debut Tuesday night at Dallas after missing 27 games with a quadriceps injury.

Leonard has been recovering from right quadriceps tendinopathy, a condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee. He last played in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals last season, when he injured his left ankle. Golden State swept the series on the way to the NBA title.

The 26-year-old Leonard averaged a career-best 25.5 points last season and was a contender for the MVP award that went to Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook. He is a two-time defensive player of the year.

___

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.