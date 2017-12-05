Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lewis double-double helps UT-Martin beat Arkansas St 92-78

December 5, 2017 11:15 pm
 
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Fatodd Lewis scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds as Tennessee-Martin finished strong for just its second victory of the year, a 92-78 win over Arkansas State on Tuesday night.

UT-Martin (2-7) had lost five straight after beating North Carolina Central 74-57.

Lewis was 9 of 12 from the floor. Matthew Butler added 20 points, nailing 3 of 8 from distance. Parrish Hewitt had 17 points and Terrence Parker chipped in 12 for the Skyhawks.

Butler nailed a 3-point jumper to give UT-Martin the lead for good, 31-27 with 4:33 left in the first half. Arkansas State stayed close until Lewis hit a jumper and followed with a 3-pointer for a 62-52 lead midway in the second half.

UT-Martin shot 62 percent (32-52) while limiting the Red Wolves to 25-of-60 (42 percent) shooting.

Deven Simms led Arkansas State (2-6), which has lost four straight, with a career-high 33 points.

