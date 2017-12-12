Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Blues Sum

December 12, 2017 10:39 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 0 2—3
St. Louis 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Killorn, Johnson), 19:15.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 21 (Sergachev), 13:37. 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 7 (Hedman, Point), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-12-7_25. St. Louis 6-12-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 20-4-1 (32 shots-32 saves). St. Louis, Allen 17-7-2 (24-22).

A_18,290 (19,150). T_2:20.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

