Ligue 1 titleholder Monaco wins 4-0 at sorry Saint-Etienne

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Monaco romped past struggling Saint-Etienne 4-0 in the French league on Friday.

The win moved second-place Monaco to six points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain, which travels to Rennes on Saturday.

Sorry Saint-Etienne is in 15th place but could drop further down after this weekend’s games.

Monaco took the lead through defender Djibril Sidibe in the third minute and attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar doubled the lead before halftime.

After Brazilian midfielder Fabinho made it 3-0 in the 53rd, Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier was sent off for protesting that it shouldn’t stand because of an offside.

Senegal striker Keita Balde completed the rout after being set up by Fabinho for his fourth league goal since joining in the offseason from Italian club Lazio.

Fourth-place Marseille is at home to third-place Lyon on Sunday, and there is another round of matches on Wednesday before the winter break.