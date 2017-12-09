Listen Live Sports

Lindsey Vonn treated for back injury after World Cup super-G

December 9, 2017 6:14 am
 
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished a World Cup super-G race in extreme pain Saturday and was treated by race doctors for an apparent back injury.

The American star crossed the finish line in obvious distress, almost one second behind the then-leader, and slumped to the snow.

Vonn stayed in the finish house to be treated, and one hour later limped slowly into a waiting car to be driven from the St. Moritz course.

Minutes earlier, her father Alan Kildow told The Associated Press his daughter was “okay.”

In a race interrupted several times by gusting crosswinds, Vonn wore the No. 4 bib and was left standing at the start gate during the first delay of about three minutes. She stayed warm with a thick coat draped on her shoulders.

