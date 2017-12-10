Listen Live Sports

Lindsey Vonn withdraws from World Cup race due to injury

December 10, 2017 4:09 am
 
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn will not start Sunday in a World Cup super-G, one day after injuring her back in a race.

Vonn says on Twitter 45 minutes before the scheduled start: “Unfortunately I will not be able to race today.”

The American star adds: “I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics.”

Vonn jarred her back early in a World Cup super-G on the same St. Moritz course Saturday, and completed the race in obvious pain in 24th place.

She described the injury aas “an acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction.”

On Sunday the 2010 Olympic downhill champion writes: “I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February.”

The Pyeongchang Olympics are Feb. 9-25.

