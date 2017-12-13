Listen Live Sports

Lionsgate giving global run to Boston Marathon documentary

December 13, 2017 12:14 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The first feature-length documentary about the Boston Marathon is getting a global run.

Lionsgate said Tuesday it has released “Boston” in 96 countries. It says the Jon Dunham film is also now available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and other platforms.

Matt Damon narrates the movie, which explores the colorful 122-year history of America’s most celebrated footrace. It premiered last April in Boston.

The film describes the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) race’s humble beginnings in 1897, when just 15 athletes ran, to its current place atop the sport’s pantheon.

It touches on the 2013 bombings near the finish line that killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others, but the attack isn’t the focus.

Emmy-winning composer Jeff Beal wrote the score for the movie.

