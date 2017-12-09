Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


Lomachenko stops Rigondeaux to win match of Olympic greats

December 9, 2017 11:48 pm
 

NEW YORK (AP) — Vasyl Lomachenko beat Guillermo Rigondeaux on Saturday night when Rigondeaux’s corner stopped the fight after six rounds because the boxer was complaining of pain in his left hand.

Lomachenko was easily winning boxing’s first pro match between two-time Olympic gold medalists when Rigondeaux’s trainers called for the match to be stopped.

They said their fighter told them he believed he broke something in the hand in the second round.

Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) earned his seventh straight victory by stoppage and defended his WBO 130-pound title.

Rigondeaux lost for the first time in his 18 pro fights.

