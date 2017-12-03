Long Beach State gets first-ever win against Stanford 76-68

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Griffin scored a career-high 21 points, Deishuan Booker had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Long Beach State pulled away from Stanford late for a 76-68 win on Sunday.

Long Beach State (4-6) won for just the second time in its last eight games. It was LBSU’s first win against Stanford, which had won the three previous meetings. The Cardinal are 57-10 all-time against teams currently in the Big West Conference.

It was tied at 59 with five minutes left. Griffin hit three consecutive 3-pointers to start a 14-4 run and four free throws by Gabe Levin made it 76-65 with 20 seconds left.

Bryan Alberts scored 15 points for the 49ers and Levin had 13.

Advertisement

Reid Travis led Stanford (4-6) with 26 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Isaac White made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Michael Humphrey added 13.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal made their first visit to the 49ers’ campus since an 86-63 victory on Dec. 2, 2000.

Long Beach State: It marked the first time the 49ers have hosted a Pac-12 opponent since a 72-71 win over USC on December 19, 2013.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal will have close to a two-week break in action when it hosts Denver on Dec. 15.

Long Beach State: The 49ers head to Cedar City, Utah to take on Southern Utah on Wednesday.