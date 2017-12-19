Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Longtime local official, widow of heavyweight champion, dies

December 19, 2017 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A longtime county official in New Jersey who was the widow of former world heavyweight boxing champion Jersey Joe Walcott has died. Riletta Cream was 91.

Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. says Cream died Monday at a hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Cream was a Camden native who taught in the city’s school system for several years and eventually became principal of Camden High School.

After spending about 40 years in education, the Democrat served on the Camden County Board of Freeholders for 15 years before retiring in 2011.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Her husband won the heavyweight crown in 1951 at age 37, which at the time made him the oldest fighter to win the title. Walcott, whose real name was Arnold Cream, died in 1994.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers inspect a vehicle

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5431 0.0361 5.76%
L 2020 26.8896 0.0884 9.23%
L 2030 30.7521 0.1694 13.61%
L 2040 33.5034 0.2180 15.71%
L 2050 19.4146 0.1444 17.63%
G Fund 15.5274 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.1026 -0.0289 3.33%
C Fund 37.8238 0.2029 20.49%
S Fund 48.5784 0.5095 17.67%
I Fund 30.6411 0.4500 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.