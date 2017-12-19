Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles expansion MLS team to open March 4 at Seattle

December 19, 2017
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer’s expansion Los Angeles FC will play its first game on March 4 at Seattle and play its home opener at new Banc of California Stadium on April 29 against the Sounders.

MLS said Tuesday that the venues for D.C. United’s first two home games will be announced later. Audi Field, the team’s new home, is under construction. Portland’s home opener is April 14 against Minnesota following renovations to Providence Park.

Defending champion Toronto opens MLS season against Columbus on March 3, Atlanta is at Houston, D.C. at Orlando, Salt Lake at Dallas, Chicago at Colorado, Minnesota at San Jose and New England at Philadelphia.

Other March 4 matches include Montreal at Vancouver, New York City at Kansas City and Portland at the LA Galaxy.

Seven home openers are set for the following weekend. The March 10 schedule has Montreal at Columbus, Colorado at New England, Los Angeles FC at Salt Lake, Portland at the New York Red Bulls and Kansas City at Chicago. On the following day, D.C. is at Atlanta and the LA Galaxy at New York City.

There are three home openers on March 17, when Toronto is at Montreal, Houston at D.C. and Chicago at Minnesota.

Each team plays 34 games, and the entire schedule is to be announced next month.

