Louisiana-Monroe QB Garret Smith to transfer

December 6, 2017 5:06 am
 
MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Garrett Smith is leaving the Warhawks program to go to another school.

Smith, a junior, posted his intentions to transfer Tuesday on Twitter. He thanked Louisiana-Monroe coach Matt Viator and offensive coordinator Matt Kubik for their support.

The News-Star reports Smith leaves with 3,857 career passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 17 starts.

Injuries cost Smith nine games as a redshirt freshman and sophomore and opened the door up for sophomore Caleb Evans. Evans beat out Smith for the quarterback spot in fall camp and turned in the sixth-best season in school history.

Smith made one start, against Southern Miss, and appeared sporadically throughout the 2017 season.

There’s no word on where Smith is headed.

Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com

