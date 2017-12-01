Listen Live Sports

Louisiana owns Nicholls in second half for 105-80 win

December 1, 2017 11:13 pm
 
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Johnathan Stove hit 11 of 12 free throws and scored 23 to lead six players in double figures and added seven assists and six rebounds to power Louisiana to a 105-80 win over Nicholls on Friday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-2) got double-doubles from Bryce Washington (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Malik Marquetti (13 points, 11 boards). JaKeenan Gant chipped in with 20 points and eight rebounds, Frank Bartley IV scored 19 and reserve Justin Miller added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Tevon Saddler totaled 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Colonels (4-4), who were hosting Louisiana for the first time since 1971. The Ragin’ Cajuns have nine straight wins on Nicholls’ home court.

Louisiana trailed by four at halftime and by 10 at 62-52 early in the second half before the Cajuns rallied. Bartley scored 11 and Stove added seven points in a 21-0 run that covered 6:23 and Louisiana led 73-62 at the midway point. The Cajuns wrapped up the victory with a 9-0 run that upped their lead to 92-69 with 5:43 left.

Louisiana outscored Nicholls 61-32 in the second half. The Cajuns made 32 of 60 shots (53.3 percent) from the floor, while holding the Colonels to 33.8 percent (25 of 74).

