Loyola Marymount beats CSU Northridge 74-57

December 10, 2017 12:54 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Batemon made a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 25, Eli Scott added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Loyola Marymount beat CSU Northridge 74-57 on Saturday night.

The Lions (5-4) made 53.7 percent (29 of 54) of their shots from the field and led the entire way from opening the game with a 9-2 run. Northridge (1-8) cut the deficit to 18-17 later in the period, but Loyola Marymount responded to make it 38-23 by halftime.

The Matadors got the deficit down to seven early in the second half before the Lions pushed the lead into double digits for good at 50-39.

The Matadors lost their eighth straight but were playing just their second home game since their season opening win.

Tavrion Dawson had 16 points and Micheal Warren added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Northridge.

