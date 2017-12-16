Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Man City humiliates Tottenham in 4-1 win, leads by 14 points

December 16, 2017 2:42 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City swept to a 4-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday that sent the runaway Premier League leaders 14 points clear.

Pep Guardiola’s side reeled off a top-flight, record-extending 16th successive victory with a typically electrifying display while overcoming rough treatment by the visitors.

Kevin De Bruyne was kicked around the pitch but responded by doubling City’s lead — after Ilkay Gundogan’s first-half header — and then starting the move that led to the first of Sterling’s two goals.

Sterling compounded Tottenham’s misery in the 90th minute when he rounded goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to tap in the fourth. City only switched off once the result was completely beyond doubt, allowing Christian Eriksen to score a stoppage-time consolation.

But this was humiliating for a Tottenham side which beat European champion Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage. Having finished above City in the previous two seasons, last season’s Premier League runners-up are now in seventh place.

Before the season has even reached its halfway point, Tottenham is 21 points behind City and is closer to the relegation zone than the summit.

