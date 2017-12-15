Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man United faces 3 months without defender Eric Bailly

December 15, 2017 9:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Eric Bailly will be sidelined for up to three months after ankle surgery.

The center back has not played since the Nov. 5 trip to Chelsea in the Premier League after being injured while on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Mourinho says Bailly “goes to surgery, the decision is made. I don’t say (he’s out) for the rest of the season but it’s for the next two or three months.”

United is second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Manchester City.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.