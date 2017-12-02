Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs-Canucks Sums

December 2, 2017 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto 0 0 1—1
Vancouver 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Granlund 4, 4:52. 2, Vancouver, Edler 1 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 11:14. Penalties_D.Sedin, VAN, (hooking), 18:20.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Goldobin, VAN, (slashing), 6:10; Marner, TOR, (tripping), 11:05.

Third Period_3, Toronto, van Riemsdyk 13 (Rielly, Borgman), 17:08. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-14-11_36. Vancouver 17-3-6_26.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 15-8-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 7-8-3 (36-35).

T_2:22.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.