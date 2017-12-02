Maple Leafs-Canucks Sums

|Toronto
First Period_1, Vancouver, Granlund 4, 4:52. 2, Vancouver, Edler 1 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 11:14. Penalties_D.Sedin, VAN, (hooking), 18:20.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Goldobin, VAN, (slashing), 6:10; Marner, TOR, (tripping), 11:05.
Third Period_3, Toronto, van Riemsdyk 13 (Rielly, Borgman), 17:08. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-14-11_36. Vancouver 17-3-6_26.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 1.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 15-8-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 7-8-3 (36-35).
T_2:22.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.