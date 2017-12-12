Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners RHP Iwakuma making progress after shoulder surgery

December 12, 2017 7:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma could be back as soon as May after surgery on his right shoulder.

The 36-year-old Iwakuma made only six starts last season, going 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA. The problems with his pitching shoulder sent him to the disabled list in May and caused setbacks during his recovery.

He had an operation in late September.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday at baseball’s winter meetings. “He’s a huge asset and we’ll hope for the best.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Servais added that Iwakuma’s return could happen “probably” in mid-May to early June.

“We really missed him last year, and what he’s able to do, and just his consistency of going out there and giving you six competitive innings,” Servais said.

Iwakuma has spent six seasons with the Mariners. He is 63-39 with a 3.42 ERA in the majors.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.