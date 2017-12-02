Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maryland-Eastern Shore rallies to top American 74-70

December 2, 2017 8:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Tyler Jones scored 18 points, including the clinching free throws with 10 seconds left, Miryne Thomas had a double-double and Maryland-Eastern Shore rallied to defeat American 74-70 on Saturday.

Thomas had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Logan McIntosh and Ahman Frost added 13 points apiece for the Hawks (3-5), who trailed 45-37 at halftime.

Twice Frost hit 3-pointers to pull the Hawks within one in the final 10 minutes and a free throw by Thomas tied it at 67 with 3:37 to play. A Jones free throw made it 68-67 with 2:16 to go. After an American miss, Thomas made two more from the line for a 70-67 lead at 1:18.

The Eagles (2-4) missed again and Frost’s two free throws with 41 seconds to go made it a two-possession game.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 22 of 29 from the line while American went 5 of 12.

Larry Motuzis had 24 points and Sa’eed Nelson 20 for the Eagles.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.