Massachusetts rallies in 2nd half to beat Providence 72-63

December 9, 2017 5:50 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting on Saturday and Massachusetts rallied in the second half to beat Providence 72-63.

Pipkins scored eight of his points while the Minutemen (5-5) went on a 21-3 run to make it 67-54 on Malik Hines’ dunk with 2:35 left. The Friars (7-3) had a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to seven before the final minute, but UMass made 5 of 8 free throws from there.

The Friars trailed from the opening minutes until taking the lead with a 9-0 run that ended at 51-46. They missed their next 11 shots from the field while UMass retook the lead and pulled away.

Pipkins was 4 of 7 from 3-point range, Rashaan Holloway added 11 points and C.J. Anderson had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Rodney Bullock had 15 points and Jalen Lindsey scored 11 for Providence.

