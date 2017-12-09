Massachusetts rallies in 2nd half to beat Providence 72-63

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting on Saturday and Massachusetts rallied in the second half to beat Providence 72-63.

Pipkins scored eight of his points while the Minutemen (5-5) went on a 21-3 run to make it 67-54 on Malik Hines’ dunk with 2:35 left. The Friars (7-3) had a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to seven before the final minute, but UMass made 5 of 8 free throws from there.

The Friars trailed from the opening minutes until taking the lead with a 9-0 run that ended at 51-46. They missed their next 11 shots from the field while UMass retook the lead and pulled away.

Pipkins was 4 of 7 from 3-point range, Rashaan Holloway added 11 points and C.J. Anderson had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Advertisement

Rodney Bullock had 15 points and Jalen Lindsey scored 11 for Providence.