Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Matheson’s first of season wins it for Panthers in OT

December 11, 2017 10:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Matheson scored his first goal of the season and the Florida Panthers won in overtime for the first time this season, taking a 2-1 decision from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Matheson drove the rebound of a Nick Bjugstad shot into the net behind Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard at the 2:02 mark of the overtime period for the winner. Florida improved to 1-2 in OT, rallying from a 1-0 third-period deficit for the victory.

Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers, while Henrik Zetterberg scored for the Wings, who are 0-5 in overtime.

Ending a 22-game goal drought, Zetterberg opened the scoring at the 18:27 mark of the first period. Panthers defenseman Matheson blocked Zetterberg’s original shot, but the Detroit captain picked up the rebound and snapped a low shot through the pads of Florida goalie James Reimer.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

The Panthers tied the score during a third-period power play at the 10:11 mark. Florida center Jonathan Huberdeau went down after being cross-checked by Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall, but as he lay on the ice, Huberdeau slipped a pass back across the front of the net to Trocheck, whose quick shot banked into the Detroit net off the outstretched glove of Wings goalie Jimmy Howard.

NOTES: Panthers C Aleksandr Barkov, who leads the team with eight multi-point games, returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury. … Red Wings D/RW Luke Witkowski saw his first action since the conclusion of his 10-game NHL suspension for returning to the ice to rejoin a fight Nov. 9 against the Calgary Flames, and fought twice with Panthers C Micheal Haley, who leads the NHL with nine fighting majors.

UP NEXT

Panthers: In Chicago Tuesday to face the Blackhawks in the second game of their five-game road trip.

Red Wings: Play the fourth game of a five-game homestand Wednesday against the Boston Bruins.

___

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tags/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.