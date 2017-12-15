Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks big-wave surf contest gets go-ahead to resume

December 15, 2017 1:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — New organizers have gotten the go-ahead to resume the annual surf contest in the massive waves of Mavericks in Northern California.

The event previously known as Titans of Mavericks will now be called the Mavericks Challenge and will include women for the first time.

The California Coastal Commission approved the move on Wednesday.

The previous organizers, Cartel Management, Inc., filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

The World Surf League bought the rights to the contest, and has weathered the long, complicated permit process to revive the dangerous contest that takes place amid 25-foot waves off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The contest is set to take place sometime between Jan. 3 and Feb. 28. The window is so wide to allow for the right conditions in Mavericks unpredictable surf.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.