Mavericks-Celtics, Box

Barnes 8-15 3-4 19, Kleber 5-8 2-3 13, Nowitzki 6-15 2-2 16, Smith Jr. 4-16 3-4 12, Matthews 3-7 0-0 7, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Barea 3-9 1-2 9, Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Ferrell 3-8 0-0 8, Cleveland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 13-17 90.
Tatum 5-11 5-6 17, Horford 7-17 0-0 17, Baynes 1-4 0-0 2, Irving 10-18 2-2 23, Smart 1-5 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Nader 1-3 0-0 3, Ojeleye 0-3 0-0 0, Theis 3-6 1-2 7, Yabusele 1-3 0-0 3, Larkin 4-8 0-0 11, Rozier 3-9 5-7 12, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-87 13-17 97.
|Dallas
|26
|31
|16
|17—90
|Boston
|24
|23
|23
|27—97
3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-28 (Ferrell 2-4, Barea 2-5, Nowitzki 2-7, Kleber 1-2, Matthews 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-4, Harris 0-1, Barnes 0-1), Boston 12-34 (Horford 3-5, Larkin 3-5, Tatum 2-3, Nader 1-2, Yabusele 1-2, Irving 1-6, Rozier 1-6, Smart 0-1, Theis 0-1, Ojeleye 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 45 (Barnes, Ferrell, Powell 7), Boston 53 (Theis 11). Assists_Dallas 19 (Barea 6), Boston 25 (Horford 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 12, Boston 15. Technicals_Smith Jr., Matthews, Irving. A_18,624 (18,624).