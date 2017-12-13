Listen Live Sports

McCarthy: Packers’ Rodgers preparing to play this weekend

December 13, 2017 1:49 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to play against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Rodgers was medically cleared to return from a collarbone injury on Tuesday night.

Rodgers missed the last seven games after breaking his right collarbone in Week 6 at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP is eligible to be activated on Friday, eight weeks after initially going on injured reserve.

The Packers (7-6) went 3-4 with backup Brett Hundley starting at quarterback to stay in the playoff race. They are one of four teams with at least seven wins chasing Atlanta for the second wild-card berth in the NFC.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

