McEwen makes late FTs, helps Utah State beat UC Irvine 62-59

December 7, 2017 12:47 am
 
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sam Merrill scored 13 points, and Koby McEwen made a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help Utah State beat UC Irvine 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Tommy Rutherford’s 3-point shot for UC Irvine rimmed out at the buzzer.

Quinn Taylor made a 3-pointer, McEwen a free throw and Merrill a jumper and Utah State led 60-55 with 3:34 left. UC Irvine shot 4 of 6 from the line to pull to 60-59 with 24 seconds left before McEwen’s free throws.

Merrill scored 13 points to lead Utah State (5-5). McEwen made 7 of 9 free throws and finished with nine points.

Evan Leonard scored 12 points and Max Hazzard had 10 for UC Irvine (4-7). Rutherford had eight points and nine rebounds.

Both teams shot 21 of 58 from the floor, but the Aggies made seven 3-pointers compared to the Anteaters’ five from long range.

